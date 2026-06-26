Boom Studios snaps up the publishing rights to Invader Zim, promises a "new era"

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Good news, cosmic travellers! Publisher Boom Studios has announced that it has managed to secure the publishing rights to the animated franchise, Invader Zim, and that as part of this effort, it will soon be looking to launch a "new era" for the famed alien character.

This was confirmed in a post on social media where Boom notes that there will be "a return or Irken Supremacy" as soon as later in 2026, with no firm date provided as of yet.

We also don't yet know anything about the teams who will be working together to bring Invader Zim back to life, nor the release formats being planned, but IGN has confirmed that there will be a balance between "entirely new invasions, conspiracies, and catastrophically ridiculous adventures" and that of older tales.

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You can see some new art for Invader Zim's return below.

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