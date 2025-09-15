Bookstore bans Stephen King books after saying "Charlie Kirk advocated stoning gays" The author admitted he misrepresented Charlie Kirk's words and deleted the post after backlash, but this bookstore doesn't accept his apology.

HQ Yesterday, we brought you the news about Stephen King apologizes for saying "Charlie Kirk advocated stoning gays" (here). Now, Belfast Books, a prominent bookstore in Ireland, has taken the drastic step of pulling all Stephen King books from its inventory after the author made these remarks. The store described King's comments as deeply offensive, arguing that even a subsequent apology failed to address the harm caused. The decision has sparked debate online, with some readers supporting the move and others viewing it as an overreaction. What do you think about the situation? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! Stephen King at New York Comic Con // Shutterstock