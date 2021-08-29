Book of Travels has been delayed indefinitely

Book of Travels, a gorgeous RPG that we previously spotlighted within our Indie Dependent series, has sadly been delayed for a second time. Originally the game was planned to launch into Early Access on August 9, but it was delayed until August 30 and now it has been pushed back indefinitely.

A press release that we received sheds some light on the reasoning behind the delay. "It says: Might and Delight believes in working together to create games, and that extends to our beta testers. Thanks to their feedback we have realized Book of Travels isn't where we want it to be quite yet. We want to deliver an early access game we can stand for, and hence we have made the decision to delay once again. The team is now hard at work on stabilizing the game."

The statement continues: "We understand how disappointing it is to those who had their heart set on playing Book of Travel and exploring Braided Shore soon. Even so, we have decided not to give a new date yet. We will announce the time of release when we're fully confident that we can hit it. We hope for your understanding and patience and that, when a new date is set, you will join us to travel and create your own stories in Book of Travels."

Are you disappointed to hear that the game has been delayed?