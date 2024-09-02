Bonnie Wright hopes HBO's Harry Potter show does right by Ginny Weasley

HQ

While she is one of the more influential and important characters in the Harry Potter universe and books, Ginny Weasley didn't really get that much love in the major live-action films that ran between 2001 and 2011. Bonnie Wright's take on the character often gets overlooked, especially in the earlier films, but this is something she hopes will be corrected and improved in the coming HBO TV series.

Speaking with Variety at an event at New York's Grand Central Terminal yesterday to mark Wizarding World students returning to their respective schools on September 1, Wright mentioned:

"So many things. More of the development of the relationship between Ginny and Harry. There's nuanced moments of where they begin to fall in love. I think more of that arc of her character becoming this real loyal sidekick to Harry and how she really understands and knows his story and who he is and is the best partner for him.

"So I just hope we see that evolution of that character — and so many characters. If only we could have had five-hour movies. There are so many characters that have moments I love from the books — Neville and Luna — so I'm hoping as a fan of the books that I get to see more."

HBO's Harry Potter series is expected to debut in 2026, meaning we will probably start hearing firm casting news and information as soon as next year.