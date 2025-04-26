Bongo Cat has taken over Steam

HQ

Here we go again. Yet another so-called "clicker game" has taken over Steam's charts, and this time it's Bongo Cat — the musical fluffball — who's been turned into a charming idle-clicker. For those of you who might not be familiar, the game is based on the popular 2018 meme featuring a cat drumming away on bongos (and pretty much any other instrument you can imagine).

The gameplay is about as simple as earlier viral hits like "Banana" — basically, you're hunting virtual treasure chests that contain hats and other goodies. You can either dress up your Bongo Cat with them or flip them on the Steam Marketplace for some quick cash. The game's description sums it up like this:

Bongo cat needs your help. Bongo cat needz more hatz!!! Every time you press a key, Bongo cat will punch your taskbar. Type, click, play, work to collect more points. Which hats will you find?

Have you tried Bongo Cat yet?