Bong Joon-Ho reveals his next live-action film

Mickey 17 hasn't even arrived in cinemas yet, and already director Bong Joon-Ho is excited to tell us more about his upcoming live-action project. Apparently, he's been thinking about this story since 2001.

What is so compelling it has stuck in his mind for well over two decades? It's a horror story, according to an interview picked up by Twitter/X user hndmaidenonfire, which is set in Seoul, specifically in an underground subway line.

Besides this new live-action film, Bong Joon-Ho is also working on his first animated film, which we've still yet to hear much about. The Mickey 17 and Parasite director is keeping himself busy, which is going to be music to the ears of his fans.