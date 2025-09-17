Bonfire Studios unveils fast-paced dynamic PvP action game Arkheron

Developer Bonfire Studios, created and founded by ex-Blizzard veteran Rob Pardo, has revealed its first game. Known as Arkheron, this is a PvP project where 15 teams of three players all look to battle it out on a map that spans several layers of an enormous tower, all with the mindset of reaching the top and claiming victory.

The game is set in a dark and surreal dimension that is based on memories of the living world. The folk who are trapped in this dimension are done so via memories they no longer remember, and in an effort of determining what these are and as part of an attempt to escape the Abyss, they climb the tower at the centre of the world.

To escape, the various teams of three will need to battle one another in intense action, all while also overcoming various PvE threats that reward loot that can be used to create exciting builds and to make your character more lethal, which will be of vital importance as you continue advancing up the tower and face more and more demanding enemies.

The main game mode is known as Ascension, and the aim here is to well... ascend the tower in what Bonfire describes as "deadly musical chairs". This comes from the design element that sees teams and players eliminated on a floor-by-floor basis, all until only two teams remain at the top of the tower.

Arkheron has no classes or characters to master, you simply acquire new loot and Relics that massively adjust the playstyle of your build in each match. There are four to slot into a build, including a crown, an amulet, and two weapons, and each Relic comes as part of a set meaning if you match up a set you will get the added bonus of elevating to Eternal status where a fifth ability is unlocked, although the catch is that once Eternal you cannot leave that form for the rest of the match.

As for the story, Bonfire explains that there is not a core narrative to follow but that there is plenty of lore baked in and tied to the gameplay. The developer notes: "As the stories of the Eternals unfold, there will be changes in the Tower, which will contribute to keeping the meta fresh."

As for when Arkheron will launch, there is no release date planned as of yet, but we are told that the first playtest will happen as soon as this week, between September 19-21. It will be available solely on PC, even if the game will eventually also launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles too.

Looking at the launch date, all that Bonfire had to share was that Arkheron is expected to launch in 2026, and that when it does debut it will support crossplay action. The developer also explains to stay tuned for more news as it gets ready for "primetime" and the "next phase" of its launch plans.