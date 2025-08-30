Bone Lake to tell a seductive horror story this autumn

Summer is coming to a close and that means we are now looking down the barrel of the spookiest season of the year. Yep, October is edging closer and closer, and as is always the case, entertainment companies are preparing fans for a busy slate of horror that will arrive in late September and throughout October.

One such new example is the seductive horror Bone Lake, a film that revolves around a happy couple who upon arriving at an idyllic mansion neighbouring a lake, soon discover that they are sharing the mansion with another mysterious and very attractive couple. Things soon get weird and complex when secrets are unearthed and slashers enter the mix, turning a peaceful weekend into a getaway from hell.

Set to premiere on October 3, you can see the trailer for Bone Lake below, on top of its official synopsis.

"A couple's romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival."