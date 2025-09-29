Bond writer: "It was a mistake to kill 007 in No Time to Die"

HQ

007 author Anthony Horowitz has written James Bond books such as Forever and a Day, Trigger Mortis, and With a Mind to Kill and is therefore highly versed in Ian Fleming's super spy and the mythology that surrounds him. In a recent interview with RadioTimes He has now talked a little about what a fatal mistake he personally believes it was that the producers at Eon killed off the character in the latest film No Time to Die.

Horowitz explains: "The last time we saw Bond he was poisoned and blown to smithereens - how will they get past the fact he is dead with a capital D? I think that was a mistake, because Bond is a legend. He belongs to everybody, he is eternal - except in that film. If I was asked tomorrow to write the script, I wouldn't be able to do it. Where would you start? You can't have him waking up in the shower and saying it was all a dream."

Do you agree with Horowitz?