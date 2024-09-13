Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution creative director explains how mechs came to the French Revolution

Studio Imugi's debut game is Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution. Letting you take on one of two main protagonists and define your own history, you might think it certainly goes more in the direction of fiction. But, plenty of attention has been made to making the game as close to history as possible... with mechs, of course.

"So we like to call our approach Alternate History with Authenticity," said creative director Jongwoo Kim. "The idea being that we're not trying to recreate the historical events exactly, but we want to be inspired by it and depict the dynamics and the viewpoints and some of the aesthetics of the era in an authentic way as possible, and allow the player to make the choices that they want within the setting and the field of consequences for themselves."

If you want to find out more about the game and where Jongwoo Kim managed to get his amazing hat, you can check out the full interview below:

Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution is releasing in Q1 2025.