Bomberman Online to Dreamcast is playable online again after 23 years

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The Dreamcast was way ahead of its time when it was released in 1998 and featured, among other things, built-in internet support, something neither the PlayStation 2 nor the GameCube had when they were released (in 2000 and mid-2001, respectively), and it wasn't until the Xbox came out in late 2001 that we saw anything like it again.

But... when the Dreamcast died, support for its online games disappeared as well, which meant that Bomberman Online had a very short-lived run. It was released in the fall of 2001, just six months after Sega pulled the plug on the console, and less than two years later the servers were shut down, leaving only the offline portion available.

However, the Dreamcast community has seen a major resurgence in recent years, and more and more games are once again available to enjoy online, and now it's Bomberman Online's turn. Dreamcast Live reports that after years of work, two modders have managed to piece everything together so that we can once again - after 23 years - play the classic with up to eight players over the internet.

Impressive, of course. If you have a Dreamcast, just follow the instructions and get started.