Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is getting a physical release

The pre-orders starts tomorrow.

If you like Jet Set Radio and Jet Set Radio Future, then you should check out the recently released Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, developed by Team Reptile. It's a spiritual sequel to Sega's classic graffiti simulators, and even has the same composer; Hideki Naganuma.

We have played it and really enjoyed it, and thinks it is one of those games that deserves to be owned as a physical copy. And fortunately, that will be released fairly soon, courtesy of iam8bit. If this sounds like something you really need, head over this way when the pre-orders start on September 15 (tomorrow). The physical edition costs $45 (PS5 and Xbox Series S/X) to $50 (Switch) and includes:


  • A graffiti art booklet including art from the game

  • Collectible slipcase

  • The first collaboration between iam8bit & Team Reptile

  • Exclusive Edition cover including art from Tan Zhi Hui

  • 6 Graffiti stickers

  • Digital download code for DLC (North America Only)

  • Region Free - Worldwide Compatibility

Check out the launch trailer below to see what Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is all about. It's not hard to see the inspiration from Jet Set Radio, or what do you think?

HQ
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

