Boltgun - Words of Vengeance released for free on Steam

This free spin-off transforms the boomer-shooter concept into a brutal test of keyboard mastery. The mechanics are lifted straight from Typing of the Dead, meaning you don't shoot your enemies — you type them into oblivion by hammering out the words that pop up above their heads.

Which is way harder than it sounds — especially when the game cranks up the complexity and expects you to spell Manufactorum or Astronomican in a second or two.

The game once again takes place on Forge World Graia, where you, as Malum Caedo, battle heretics — this time with your keyboard as your primary weapon. The words are randomly generated, and Words of Vengeance offers four different difficulty levels, catering to both newcomers and hardened keyboard warriors.

Words of Vengeance is available as a completely free download on Steam. Check out the trailer below.

Will you give Words of Vengeance a shot?