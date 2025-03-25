Bolsonaro's fate hangs in the balance as Brazil's Supreme Court weighs charges

HQ

The latest news on Brazil . A five-justice panel from Brazil's Supreme Court will begin deliberations on Tuesday on whether Jair Bolsonaro and key allies should stand trial for allegedly conspiring to dismantle democratic rule.

The case, built on a thorough two-year investigation, accuses Bolsonaro of orchestrating a complex plan to seize power, with charges ranging from a coup attempt to damage to government property and attempts to undermine Brazil's democratic institutions.

Despite his claims of political persecution, legal experts suggest the court's decision could come swiftly, setting the stage for a historic and highly consequential trial. For now, it remains to be seen how this legal battle will ultimately shape Brazil's political landscape.