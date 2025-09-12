Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years after coup attempt conviction Brazil's former president becomes first in the country's history sentenced for attacking democracy.

HQ Yesterday, news broke that Jair Bolsonaro had been convicted for plotting a coup to cling to power after the 2022 election. Today, Brazil's Supreme Court confirmed his punishment: a sentence stretching across 27 years, marking a historic first in the nation's democratic history. His lawyers call the penalty excessive and are preparing appeals, but for now the former president remains confined, facing the steepest fall of any Brazilian leader since the end of military rule. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! São Sebastião, São Paulo, Brazil, February 2, 2024:Jair Bolsonaro taking selfie with supporters at Igararece Marina in São Sebastião // Shutterstock