Bollywood offers high-flying action in Top Gun knock-off Fighter

It follows the Air Dragons as they respond to airborne hostile activity.

Say what you will about Bollywood, but they know how to entertain, and now there's high-flying action in Hrithik Roshan's new film Fighter, which borrows a few pages from Top Gun's handbook. The film is the first in a new planned series following the Air Dragons, a group of madmen with a distinct "need for speed".

Fighter will premiere on January 25 and should also appear on some well-chosen streaming services in due course for those who are actually hungry for some Bollywood madness with Hrithik Roshan. You can check out the trailer below along with the film's synopsis.

Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. FIGHTER is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles.

Do you like Bollywood films and are you going to take a closer look at Fighter?

