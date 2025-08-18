Bolivia's ruling left suffers heavy blow as runoff looms

HQ

The latest news on Bolivia . Bolivia's presidential race is heading to a runoff in October after centrist senator Rodrigo Paz emerged as the unexpected frontrunner in Sunday's election, leaving the long-dominant Movement for Socialism (MAS) trailing far behind.

Rodrigo Paz secured 32.18% of the vote, with movement for Socialism (MAS) trailing far behind with 3.16% of the vote. Early results pointed to the left-wing party's poorest showing in a generation, despite calls from former president Evo Morales to boycott the vote.

Conservative Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga secured a place in the second round, while other candidates conceded and signaled support for Paz. With inflation eroding household incomes and economic discontent mounting, voters delivered a clear message of change.

"Bolivia is not just asking for a change in government, it's asking for a change in the political system," Paz said in a speech broadcast on Sunday night. "This is the beginning of a great victory, of a great transformation," he added, as his supporters chanted "renewal."