Bold Beetle Games talks about Dung Slinger's "lovely comparison" to Hollow Knight

This September, much of the conversation has surrounded Team Cherry's sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong. If you've been playing and are now after something similar to continue satisfying your appetite, perhaps the upcoming platformer from Bold Beetle Games is worth a look.

This is known as Dung Slinger, and it's a project where you play as a dung beetle who is chained to a ball of poop and must navigate a world while this ball weighs you down. You could describe it as a Sisyphean task, and one that some have already compared to Hollow Knight.

Speaking about these comparisons, we spoke with developer Ashe Foltin at IFA 2025 recently, where we talked a tad about the Hollow Knight comparisons.

"It's always a lovely comparison, just you know, growing up or like growing up with Silksong or like Hollow Knight. It's just very cool that people are like "oh this game reminds me of that and in a positive way." So I hope that we can aspire to those great heights."

We then also discussed the premise of the game and what players will need to get up to in more depth.

"So the basic idea is that you're chained to a giant ball of shit and you have a golf club and you're a tiny dung beetle hitting the shit around because you've been chained to your ball and you want to seek revenge, you want your freedom back and now you have to master that art of dung-slinging to like hit the ball, overcome obstacles, and defeat your enemies and regain your freedom."

Finally, for those wondering how the ball of poop affects movement, Foltin told us.

"It pretty much affects your movement in every way. So at the very beginning of the game the ball is a constant struggle. You're constantly having to deal with... you're chained to the ball, you can't move freely and you have to maintain it but by the end of the game you really learn how to use the ball to your advantage so you can speed run through the whole game barely touching the floor, always flying about, and that's you know the whole core, the fun part. So really at the end it plays less like a platformer and more like a fighting game where you're just juggling that ball of shit in the air."

Check out the full interview to learn more about Dung Slinger below.