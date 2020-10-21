Bohemia: The CPU for PS5 and Xbox Series X "is in the same league"

You're watching Advertisements

When it comes to the digital horsepower of the GPU, Microsoft has the advantage next generation with Xbox Series X. On the other hand, Sony has a faster SSD drive for PlayStation 5. These are two of the biggest factors that differ between these two consoles, but then there's of course the CPU. Microsoft has a slight edge there as well with its eight AMD-based Zen 2 cores clocked at 3.8GHz compared to Sony's eight AMD-based Zen 2 cores clocked at 3.5GHz.

But as you can see, the difference isn't big, if Bohemia Interactive (Vigor) is to be believed. The studio said: "processor performance of both devices is in the same league." This was revealed in an interview with Petr Kolář and David Kolečkář from the studio, over at GamingBolt, where the developers do adds that there might still be some advantages for Xbox Series X:

"The Xbox will probably be able to achieve more stable FPS in CPU-intensive games, but I don't think that the lower CPU performance of the PS5 will limit developers."

Seems like you will be happy with the CPU performance regardless of which console you choose then, doesn't it?