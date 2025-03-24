English
Boeing wins $20 billion contract for F-47

Future of United States air dominance.

The latest news on the United States. In a major victory for Boeing, the Pentagon awarded the company the contract for the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter, known as the F-47, which will replace the F-22 Raptor.

The F-47, featuring advanced stealth technologies and capable of operating alongside autonomous drone wingmen, is hailed as the most advanced fighter jet in the world. This win is a crucial step for Boeing and its defence division.

The aircraft will play a pivotal role in the U.S. military's strategy against advanced threats like China. For now, it remains to be seen how Boeing will navigate the challenges ahead in delivering the F-47 on schedule and within budget.

Artist's rendering of the F-47 // Air Force

