Boeing eyes X-37B and satellites for Pentagon's Golden Dome

The latest news on the United States . As the Pentagon refines its vision for the Golden Dome, that is, the sweeping homeland missile defence initiative, Boeing is leaning on proven platforms to gain a strategic edge.

We now know that the aerospace giant is spotlighting the X-37B and its growing constellation of missile-tracking satellites as candidates to join the effort. While the Golden Dome's final structure is still under wraps, Boeing has been in talks with defence officials.

The X-37B continues to evolve with each mission, while Millennium Space Systems is expanding production to meet rising demand for hypersonic tracking satellites. Therefore, Boeing appears poised to meet future needs swiftly, without needing to reinvent the wheel.