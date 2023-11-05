Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Bodies tops the Netflix UK charts this week

Friends has also reappeared on the chart following Matthew Perry's death.

Bodies has risen to the top of the Netflix UK charts this week.

The Netflix exclusive series is based on a DC Vertigo graphic novel and stars Stephen Graham (This is England, Gangs of New York) in the leading role. The crime thriller is set over four different periods and follows detectives attempting to solve a murder.

Friends has also made a return to the top 10 this week after it was revealed that actor Matthew Perry had passed away aged 54 last week. Also in the top 10 is Beckham, a docuseries that showcases the rise of David Beckham's football career.

You can take a look at the full top 10 below:


  1. Bodies

  2. Get Gotti

  3. Beckham

  4. Conviction: Murder At The Station

  5. Life On Our Planet

  6. Friends

  7. Conviction: Murder In Suburbia

  8. The Fall Of The House Of Usher

  9. The Last Stop Larrimah

  10. Maxine

