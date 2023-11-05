Bodies tops the Netflix UK charts this week

HQ

Bodies has risen to the top of the Netflix UK charts this week.

The Netflix exclusive series is based on a DC Vertigo graphic novel and stars Stephen Graham (This is England, Gangs of New York) in the leading role. The crime thriller is set over four different periods and follows detectives attempting to solve a murder.

Friends has also made a return to the top 10 this week after it was revealed that actor Matthew Perry had passed away aged 54 last week. Also in the top 10 is Beckham, a docuseries that showcases the rise of David Beckham's football career.

Bodies

Get Gotti

Beckham

Conviction: Murder At The Station

Life On Our Planet

Friends

Conviction: Murder In Suburbia

The Fall Of The House Of Usher

The Last Stop Larrimah

Maxine

