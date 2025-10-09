Boca Juniors manager Migel Ángel Russo dies aged 69

HQ

Miguel Ángel Russo, a football legend in Argentina with over 35 years of managerial experience, has died aged 69 after suffering prostate cancer since 2017. He was currently the manager of Boca Juniors, one of the largest clubs in Argentina, although his illness got worse and in the last few weeks and he often stepped back from his coaching duties.

As a footballer, he only played for Club Estudiantes de la Plata as a defensive midfielder in the 1970s and 1980s, winning two leagues. As a manager, however, he worked in over a dozen clubs in Argentina, as well as Colombia, Peru and even Spain (Salamanca in 1998) and Saudi Arabia (Al-Nassr in 2022). With Boca, he won Copa Libertadores in 2007. He also won the Colombian league with Millonarios in 2017.

The polarized football world in Argentina is in mourning and sending heartfelt messages to say goodbye to a manager that was loved and respected by everyone