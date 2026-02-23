Bobsleigh drive Jakob Mandlbauer, who crashed at the Olympic Games, avoided serious injury

HQ

Jakob Mandlbauer, 27-year-old Austrian bobsleigh pilot who crashed along with team at the Winter Olympic Games on Saturday, is recovering and did not suffer any serious injury, but will undergo more medical tests on Monday.

Mandlbauer, the driver of the 4-man bobsleigh, suffered a serious accident when the sleigh flipped on curve 7, a u-shaped turn on the course. The other team members braced for impact ducking into the sleigh, but Mandlbauer didn't have time, and suffered neck pain after the crash.

The Austrian was taken to a hospital after receiving extensive pressure tests on his arms and legs, and still wears a neck brace, but according to Reuters, he can stand up on his own and is upbeat. He will be examined by a spinal specialist in Salzburg on Monday.

The 4-man bobsleigh competition had other accidents at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina, although none had serious injuries. France and Trinidad and Tobago's sleighs also tipped over in that same curve, and US Frank Del Duca crashed during training in a different point of the course.

Those who crashed could not finish the race, and the gold and silver medals in 4-man bobsleigh went to Germany, with Switzerland winning bronze.