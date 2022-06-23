Bob's Burgers movie to premiere on Disney Plus in July

HQ

Burger fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief - the highly anticipated Bob's Burgers movie has finally been given an official release date in Europe. As expected, the film is no longer heading to cinemas and will instead have its streaming premiere on Disney Plus on July 13. To celebrate, check out the film's opening musical number to give you a taste of what's to come for the July barbecue.

Based on the hit series of the same name, Bob's Burgers revolves around the daily life of the eccentric Belcher family in a burger joint - a daily life suddenly filled with musical numbers, banking problems, broken water pipes, murder mysteries and other freaky adventures.

HQ

Thanks Deadline