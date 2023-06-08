Bob's Burgers, Arrested Development actor arrested over involvement in Capitol Riots

Jay Johnston, an actor who appeared in Bob's Burgers, Arrested Development, and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy among plenty of other comedy releases has been arrested for alleged connection with the 6th of January Capitol riots.

The riots took place after Trump lost the US Presidential election back in 2020, and his followers stormed the Capitol Building. They entered Senators' offices, and tried to push further into the building until they were shot at by authorities.

Johnston was one of hundreds of rioters at the Capitol building, and was identified by online sleuths. He's been charged with felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder, as well as several misdemeanour offenses.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with these attacks, and hundreds more are expected to be arrested soon.

