Bob's Burgers actor sentenced to prison for taking part in Capitol riots

The 6th of January 2021 was a day to remember for all Americans. Following Trump's loss in the 2020 election but his refusal to admit it, his supporters stormed the Capitol building. Many were wounded and one person lost their life after the dust had settled on the day. Since then, US authorities have been rounding up those who took part and dealing out prison sentences.

One such rioter was comedian and Bob's Burgers star Jay Johnston. Johnston, 56, has been in movies since the mid-1990s. Johnston pleaded guilty to participating in the events of the 6th of January, and according to US prosecutors seemed to show little remorse for his actions.

According to body camera and CCTV footage (thanks, BBC), Johnston participated with other rioters in a group assault on members of the police and helped carry a stolen police riot shield out.

