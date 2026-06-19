Bobby Prince, composer for Wolfenstein 3D and DOOM, has passed away

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Robert Caskin "Bobby" Prince III, a legend in video game music composition, passed away peacefully on 16 June. Prince was renowned for his contributions to music and sound design in video games, and was one of the key figures in shaping the 1990s.

We owe Bobby Prince the soundtracks and sound design, amongst other things, for Wolfenstein 3D, Duke Nukem 3D, Rise of the Triad and, in particular, DOOM and DOOM II. His work, therefore, helped to establish video game music - and the medium itself - as an art form to be respected. The obituary shared by his family reads as follows:

"Whilst many around the world will remember Bobby for the music and soundscapes that helped define a generation of video games, those who knew and loved him personally will remember something even more important: a man of talent, integrity, humility, faith, joy and love, whose greatest happiness was sharing his wit and wisdom with family and friends."

May he rest in peace.