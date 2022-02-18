Bobby Kotick was sponsoring GOP via secret companies

HQ

Most people probably assumed that the Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was a Republican, considering that he has hired several people from the party. Personally, he has donated money to both major American political parties claiming that he "donates equally to Democratic and Republican candidates", but as discovered by CNBC, he has two secret companies that has been donating huge amounts of money to GOP (the republicans).

One of the companies is called 807080A and has donated "a couple hundred thousand dollars" to conservative senators, while Norgate LLC has been making "multiple $500,000 donations" to Senate Leadership Fund, which is dedicated to conservative senators. While none of this seems to be illegal, he clearly wanted to hide it from the public, as it makes his statement about equal donations a lie.

He also probably knew that a lot of Activision Blizzard gamers wouldn't be happy with indirectly giving money to a political party they might not support. As Microsoft announced their intention of buying Activision Blizzard last month, many people think Bobby Kotick's days as CEO of the company is numbered once the deal is finished - although nothing has been confirmed.

