Bobby Kotick thinks AI would be a great tool for Guitar Hero

AI is definitely the new black in the tech industry, and all major companies are currently researching how they can implement this into their daily business. A giant like Activision Blizzard is no exception, and during a company-wide meeting recently, the boss Bobby Kotick shared some interesting views on AI in general and how it could be used by the company:

"I've known Sam Weltman and the folks who are working at OpenAI for a long time. I don't know how much people realize that a lot of modern day AI including ChatGPT started with the idea of beating a game, whether it was Warcraft or Dota or Starcraft or Go or Chess. But what is now these large language learning model AI technologies, all started from this idea of beating a game.

And I think one of the things that I've experienced over the last year is that same feeling that I had when I saw that first MacIntosh, about how meaningful the impact of AI would be on society both positive and negative. But for what we do, I think it will have a profound positive impact on the things we'll be able to do in game development for our players. It will enable us to do things that we haven't been able to do for a long time."

When talking about great ways to use the AI tech, Kotick suggested that Guitar Hero would benefit greatly from this, giving hope for all digital rockers out there:

"You know if you take an example of a thing like Guitar Hero, I've always had this vision for what a new Guitar Hero product could be but without having AI and then the processors embedded either in phones, in computers, or in game consoles that allow you to actually have the speed of processing to enable that AI, we've never been in a place where AI is going to have practical reality and applicability for games until now. And I think when you look out over the next five or seven years, the impact in game making is going to be extraordinary."

Exactly how Kotick thinks Guitar Hero would be improved by AI remains a secret for now, but let's hope we'll get to see the result eventually. Surely, we can't be the only ones who miss the combination of plastic guitars and metal?

Thanks, Kotaku.