Bobby Kotick suing Kotaku and Gizmodo

Bobby Kotick, former CEO at Activision Blizzard, has filed a lawsuit against G/O Media, naming Kotaku and Gizmodo, for defamation. The suit, filed in Delaware, alleges that both sites went out of their way to smear Kotick by mentioning false and withdrawn allegations of workplace harassment and discrimination.

Kotick was one of the big names talked about in 2021 when it was reported that Activision Blizzard had institutional problems with harassment, discrimination, and more. However, the suit in question has nothing to do with those claims, instead referring to articles written by the aforementioned sites when it was reported that Kotick was allegedly looking to buy TikTok.

"Kotaku and Gizmodo went out of their way to include withdrawn, false allegations relating to workplace issues which G/O Media knew had been conclusively disproven by numerous investigations ... purely for the malicious purposes of causing further harm to Kotick," reads the suit (via Insider Gaming).

Both outlets did remove some of the more negative sentiment towards Kotick, but the former CEO still believes they're mischaracterising him. We'll have to wait and see how this suit turns out.