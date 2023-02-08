Bobby Kotick: Sony "are not returning our phone calls"

HQ

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is expected to be completed by the summer, according to the plan presented last January when the deal was announced. Whether this actually happens remains to be seen, pending approvals from at least three major competition authorities, namely the EU, the UK and the US.

Sony has fought hard to stop the deal, but in a new interview with Fox Business, the Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick comments on this, implying that the company does not seem to be as important to Sony as they would like to make it sound. Among other things, he says that Sony does not seem to be interested in planning for the future:

"It's funny, Sony is not on the phone to us. In fact, they are not returning our phone calls. And so... I think on of the things that are surprising to us is, this is the time ordinarily we would be talking about the future and new opportunities together for partnership, and they just haven't been returning our phone calls. And so, I don't know that we're as valuable as they maybe have represented to the regulators that we are."

Whether Activision Blizzard's relationship with Sony has been damaged by the acquisition remains to be seen, but it's something we'll only notice if the deal doesn't go through.