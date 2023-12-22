Bobby Kotick leaves Activision Blizzard next week

HQ

I doubt that there is anyone with the slightest interest in how the industry works who does not know that it has a dark side that, even today, affects many companies and their workers. Over the last few years we have heard some truly chilling stories and accusations, and we are aware that what comes out is only the tip of the iceberg of what is out there. And for years, the most recognisable face that embodied the scandal has been that of Bobby Kotick.

Activision Blizzard CEO has been an uncomfortable presence not only in Microsoft's takeover of the company, but even within his own ranks, with workers, unions and investors calling for his head on a platter. However, his work was extended until the final closing of the multi-billion dollar deal, and he was due to leave later this year. Now we know the exact date.

Bobby Kotick will step down as head of Activision Blizzard on 28 December. This was reported by The Verge, which also reported the appointment of Jill Braff as the new head of Zenimax/Bethesda. Most of the rest of the senior leadership remains in place, although two other Activision Blizzard vice presidents, Humam Sakhnini and Lulu Meservey, will also leave along with Kotick. Phil Spencer has sent out an internal statement at the company, which states:

"For most of you, your day-to-day work will remain the same—it's still business as usual in bringing more groundbreaking experiences to more players around the world. At the leadership level, these changes will provide the clarity and accountability that is necessary to achieve our ambitious goals and foster a culture that is welcoming, empowering, and committed to Gaming for Everyone."