Bobby Kotick cuts his salary in half, but won't starve

You're watching Advertisements

During the period Bobby Kotick has been the boss of Activision, they have grown immensely (more than sevenfold, actually) and this has given him one of the highest salaries in the industry, and this has been further boosted with generous bonus programs. But, during this time, Activision has also had rounds of layoffs, which does of course makes a tiny fragment of what Kotick makes.

As a result, Kotick has now voluntarily cut his salary in half. Fortunately, it does not seem like he will starve anytime soon, so there's no need in starting fundraisers for him as he went from $1,750,000 to $875,000. He can also earn up to 200% of that sum as a bonus in his new contract that runs to March 2023.

Still, it's worth pointing out that it is a nice gesture as Kotick didn't have to do it. We just wish the money Activision saves would be distributed amongst the regular workers in the company.

Thanks, Kotaku.