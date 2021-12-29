Cookies

news

Boba Fett's sidekick assassin Fennec Shand gets teaser trailer

The show lands on Disney+ today.

HQ

Today is a big day for fans of Star Wars as it marks the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, in which we finally get to meet the bounty hunter in his own adventures. But Boba Fett has company from the master assassin Fennec Shand, played by the brilliant Ming-Na Wen, and she is in focus of the probably last teaser trailer ahead of the release.

You can check the 15 second long teaser out on Twitter. It was recently revealed that all trailers from the show so far has been from the first minutes to avoid spoilers, so hopefully there will be some spectacular surprises.

