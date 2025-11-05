Boba Fett's blaster up for grabs at auction - could fetch over one million dollars

HQ

Feeling like owning a piece of film history? Now's your chance. Boba Fett's blaster from The Empire Strikes Back will be auctioned off in early December in London. But you better bring the big bucks since the item in question is estimated to be worth between 462,000 and 924,000 dollars. With some even speculating that it could fetch over one million dollars under the right circumstances.

Should you be interested, it is worth noting that the auction will take place in London. But if you want, bids can also be placed from home and the whole thing is organized by Propstore who've got an extensive history of handing expensive and rare movie memorabilia. In addition to Boba Fett's rifle, there are other film classics up for grabs: Will Ferrell's Elf costume, hats from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and other cult props make the auction a hot spot for collectors.

Would you want Boba Fett's blaster rifle on your wall?