Boba Fett's actor seems to be voicing a Star Wars video game

Temuera Morrison has revealed that he is working on Star Wars games.

There are currently several Star Wars games under production as EA's exclusive time with the brand is about to expire after ten years. While we do know about a few of them, we haven't heard of any Boba Fett adventure, but it seems like a game that will include the legendary bounty hunter is coming.

The source is pretty good, as this was actually revealed by Temuera Morrison himself. He played the character in the recent Disney+ series Book of Boba Fett and was also involved in the prequel trilogy. He has also made voice work for video games (including Republic Commando), and when talking about this and future projects in a recent interview with GamingBible, he said:

"Oh yes, oh yes. Definitely. The gaming is where it's all at, too, because with a movie or a TV show it's all over but with a game, you can be there a bit longer. There will be some coming, I can let you know that."

We assume Morrison will play either Boba Fett or a clone, but it could of course be something completely different. Are we the only ones hoping for Republic Commando 2?

