Boba Fett star thinks the Disney+ series misinterpreted the character

HQ

Temuera Morrison has been portraying the Star Wars universe's iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett since 2002, so of course he knows a lot about the character himself. In the ongoing Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett, he reprises his role and, somewhat unexpectedly, in that series he wears his iconic helmet relatively infrequently, and talks a lot more than he ever did in the films. Something Morrison doesn't like.

According to a recent interview with NME, throughout filming he tried to convince showrunner John Favreau that Boba should talk a lot less, something that Disney bosses including The Mandalorian creator Favreau refused to listen to.

"I was not very successful, I was hoping not to say as much as I have already in the first two episodes," said Morrison. "I speak far too much. In fact, in the beginning I was trying to pass my lines on to [co-star] Ming-Na [Wen]. I said: 'Excuse me director, I really feel that Ming-Na should say these lines, 'cause I wanna stay mysterious. I wanna stay quiet.'"

"Sometimes, I'd say, 'I think this is too much, I think this is too much."

"I remember because Jon [Favreau] had actually gone away to Atlanta so I rang [co-writer] Noah Kloor that night. I said: 'Noah, this scene tomorrow. I'm talking too much! This Boba Fett doesn't talk this much. Look, I've got all these paragraphs. I think we should get rid of it and Jon's going to Atlanta so don't tell him!' Then, that morning on set, I get a call from Atlanta: 'Er, Jon wants you to say all that dialogue. We'll cut it out later.' So he was even keeping an eye on us from all areas."

What do you think about Boba not wearing his helmet very often and talking a lot in the series?