Boba Fett is getting his own series on Disney+

Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who played Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, passed away last week. However, his character lives on in The Mandalorian and is now about to get his very own spin-off series. After the credits rolled in the latest episode (and also the last of season two), it is confirmed that this very popular bounty hunter will have his own solo adventure called "The Book of Boba Fett" which is expected to premiere next December at Disney+.

This will be one of many upcoming spin-off shows set in the Star Wars galaxy. In addition to miniseries with Obi-Wan, Lando, Cassian Andor and Ahsoka Tano, series such as the thriller The Acolyte, Rangers of the New Republic, the computer-animated The Bad Batch and the anime collection Visions - have also been confirmed. The future of the Star Wars franchise seems stronger right now than the Empire ever was, or what do you think?