Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison will not be returning for The Mandalorian & Grogu

Speaking during a panel at Fan Expo Chicago, Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison confirmed his absence from upcoming Star Wars film The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Whilst little is known for certain about the film at the moment, it's reported to slot in after season three of the hit Disney+ show, which stars Pedro Pascal. Fans have been holding out hope since season two, which featured Morrison's character heavily, but this may just spell the end of that particular plot thread.

Given the significance and popularity of Boba Fett as character to The Mandalorian specifically, as well as in wider Star Wars canon, it's a surprising omission, but may be due to the poor reception of his own series The Book of Boba Fett - through no fault of Morrison's.

Additionally, Morrison stated during the 'From Clone Troopers to Bounty Hunters' panel that he had received no official updates regarding a second season of The Book of Boba Fett, so Disney may have chosen to shelve the character altogether (thanks, Screen Rant).

We certainly hope, however, that such an enduring character is given a second chance. Would you like to see Boba Fett return, and if so how? Let us know in the comments.