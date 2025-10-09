Bob Ross paintings to be auctioned to support public TV

HQ

If you are a fan of Bob Ross, The Joy of Painting, and his happy little accidents, you're in for a treat. We just got the news that thirty original Bob Ross paintings, featuring his trees, clouds, mountains, lakes, and signature happy little accidents, will be auctioned to support public television stations struggling after federal funding cuts. The auctions will take place in major cities and online, with proceeds helping stations continue airing beloved programs. Ross, known for his calm voice and uplifting encouragement, created most of these works during his show in under half an hour, and now, Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc., says the auction "ensures his legacy continues to support the very medium that brought his joy and creativity into American homes for decades." What do you think about this?