Bob Ross cards are coming to Magic: The Gathering

The iconic painter Bob Ross is coming to Magic: The Gathering. That's right, the calming painter will have his works displayed as the background for a select bunch of cards, in a limited set called the Happy Little Gathering.

The set is designed in collaboration with the painter's estate, where Wizards of the Coast (the Magic: The Gathering creators) partnered to bring a select bunch of landscapes to the card game. As reported by VICE, the set was described by the WotC Senior Creative Director, Tom Jenkot in an email.

"While there weren't a lot of options for swamps, there were some obvious choices. The island, mountain, and forest choices were plentiful. But the biggest achievement was finding a Bob Ross painting that worked for 'Evolving Wilds!' The painting has a forest, mountain, water, plains, plus an unearthly glow on the underside of the wave to hit on the evolving aspect."

You can look to grab some of the Happy Little Gathering collection starting November 30, when it will be available to purchase from the Secret Lair, right here.

Check out an image of the collection below.