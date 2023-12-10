Bob Odenkirk's latest drama Lucky Hank has been cancelled after one season

HQ

AMC has made the decision to cancel Bob Odenkirk's latest drama Lucky Hank after just one season. No specific reason was given behind the cancellation, but the show was pulling in a disappointing same day viewer count of 260,000 towards the end of its run.

This sadly marks a disappointing end to Odenkirk's run with AMC, which has spanned for almost 15 years. His first role for the network was for Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad in 2009 and he reprised his role once again in the spin-off series, Better Call Saul.

Within a statement, AMC said: "We're proud of Lucky Hank and thankful for the work of everyone who brought this unique, playful and deeply human show to viewers, from the talented creative team to our partners at Sony and, of course, Bob, Mireille [Enos] and the entire cast and crew. Unfortunately, we are not able to proceed with a second season, but we are glad these eight episodes exist on AMC+ and will continue to find new fans — or be seen again by viewers who come back to spend more time with Hank, Lily and the entertaining cast of characters at Railton College."

For those who are unaware, Lucky Hank is based on the 1997 novel Straight Man by Richard Russo and was developed by Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman. The show first aired on AMC this March and its first season consisted of eight episodes.

Thanks, Hollywood Reporter.