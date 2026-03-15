Bob Odenkirk on Nobody 3: "I don't know that I'll get to do it"

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We've always loved one-man-army films, but the John Wick films really gave this sub-genre an immense boost as of late, so much so that there are tons of options in this segment today. One such example is the Nobody series, which features Bob Odenkirk as a seemingly normal man who actually has a past as a highly-trained and lethal assassin.

The first Nobody film proved to be a big hit, leading a sequel to soon arrive. This flick, Nobody 2 as it was simply known, was less of a hit, and it's because of this that we now have to ask about whether a third Nobody film will be made.

On this front, Odenkirk has now been queried by ScreenRant, wherein the actor expresses that even he is unsure if Nobody 3 will be greenlit. He explains that he does "have ideas" but that "I don't know that I'll get to do it."

As of the moment, all the cards remain with Universal Pictures, who now have to decide about the future of the Nobody films.