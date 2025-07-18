Bob Odenkirk kicks ass in the new Nobody 2 trailer

HQ

The retired hitman is getting ready to head off on a family vacation. Naturally, things don't go quite as planned, and the seemingly boring family man finds himself back in the crosshairs as he's forced to take on a bunch of shady characters in the small town of Plummerville.

Alongside Odenkirk in the lead role, his father is back once again—played by Christopher Lloyd—and this time Connie Nielsen also gets a chance to show off her action chops. We also get John Ortiz as a corrupt amusement park manager, Colin Hanks as a slimy sheriff, and none other than Sharon Stone as a deadly kingpin.

The film is directed by Indonesian action ace Timo Tjahjanto, who's already made a name for himself with The Night Comes for Us and Headshot. The screenplay comes from Derek Kolstad (creator of John Wick) and Aaron Rabin, based on a story by Kolstad himself. Early reviews and press notes are praising Odenkirk's physical performance—he's been training hard and pulling off some truly bonkers fight scenes, which director Tjahjanto has described as "insane."

As expected, Nobody 2 is rated R, so get ready for a juicy dose of delightfully outrageous violence, with equal parts dark humor and brutal action.

