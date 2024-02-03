Bob Odenkirk is cousins with King Charles

HQ

In the latest episode of the American TV show Finding Your Roots, Bob Odenkirk got a bit of a surprise when it was revealed that he is 11th cousins with King Charles III. Usually, if you found out you were related to royalty, you'd probably be pretty excited.

However, Odenkirk isn't best pleased. "I'm an American. I'm not a monarchist. I don't believe in that. You know, I feel like it's a little twisted," he said. "I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations. I understand that goes through every society, every civilization. But I think that we've gotten to a better place with democracy and we should keep going down that road."

With this information, there's a chance higher than zero that Odenkirk could inherit the throne. It's a miniscule chance, and would require a Game of Thrones-level of death to achieve, but I'd rather have Saul as my king than a sausage-fingered old bloke.