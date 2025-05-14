Bob Odenkirk is back, the Nobody 2 trailer is here

Bob Odenkirk is back as Hutch Mansell in the first trailer for Nobody 2, and it looks like his family holiday will be anything but relaxing. For although the older man is doing his best to put his violent past behind him, he is once again forced to resort to violence when his children are threatened by local thugs.

In the director's chair is Timo Tjahjanto with Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, and RZA back in their respective roles. Sharon Stone plays the new enemy, Lendina, a ruthless kingpin and judging by the trailer, there will be plenty of explosive action. That is exactly what you would expect from a sequel to Nobody. Check out the trailer below.

Are you looking forward to Nobody 2? The movie premieres in August.