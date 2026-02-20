Bob Odenkirk headlines yet another action-packed one-man-army film

Bob Odenkirk, aside from being an excellent lawyer in the Breaking Bad universe, has carved out a bit of a niche by becoming one of the best known modern one-man-army stars. After the success of Nobody, it didn't take long for the actor to appear in a sequel and now he's doing similar again in an entirely different film series.

Known as Normal, this is a film that follows a substitute sheriff that finds himself wrapped up in all kinds of drama and madness after a bank heist-gone-wrong wracks his small town in rural Minnesota. From here, he soon finds out that the town is perhaps not what it seems, setting him down a path where he must fight off tons of threats and enemies, including what seems to be the Yakuza, and otherwise kill or be killed.

The full synopsis for Normal explains: "For Sheriff Ulysses (Odenkirk), his provisional posting to the quaint Midwestern American town of Normal was meant to be a welcome respite from both his marital woes and recent moral injuries in the line of duty. But when a botched bank robbery interrupts the municipality's tranquil pace, a dark secret is inadvertently exposed, and Ulysses soon discovers that the town is anything but its namesake."

Coming from Magnolia Pictures and Free Fire director Ben Wheatley, Normal also features the talents of Lena Headey and Henry Winkler, with the film set to premiere in cinemas as of April 17. Check out the trailer below.