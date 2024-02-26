Bob Marley: One Love surpasses $100 million at the global box office

HQ

The musical biopic Bob Marley: One Love has now surpassed $100 million at the global box office, just two weeks after it debuted in theatres.

The Paramount film has managed to maintain its lead at the US box office, with it generating an estimated $13.5 million from 3,597 locations. The film has now grossed $120.6 million overall and $72.2 million in the US alone.

One Love was able to remain on top, despite facing competition from three newcomers: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — to the Hashira Training, Ordinary Angels, and Drive-Away Dolls. The latest installment in the Demon Slayer series placed in second, pulling in an impressive $11.7 million from 1,949 locations. Ordinary Angels and Drive-Away Dolls, however, didn't pose much of a threat, with them earning $6.5 million and $2.4 million, respectively.

