Bob Iger to remain Disney CEO through 2026

Bob Iger, current Disney CEO, will remain in his position through 2026. Iger stepped down from the role recently after a 15-year run with the company, only to return last year, taking the position back from Bob Chapek.

"Time and again, Bob has shown an unparalleled ability to successfully transform Disney to drive future growth and financial returns, earning him a reputation as one of the world's best CEOs," said Disney chairman Mark G. Parker. "Bob has once again set Disney on the right strategic path for ongoing value creation, and to ensure the successful completion of this transformation while also allowing ample time to position a new CEO for long-term success, the Board determined it is in the best interest of shareholders to extend his tenure, and he has agreed to our request to remain Chief Executive Officer through the end of 2026."

Disney is currently dealing with multiple internal issues, and the expectation has been that Iger will remain to hopefully see them come to an end. He'll also help to overcome the challenge of finding a successor for his position.

Thanks, Variety.